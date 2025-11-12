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Help Us Break the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBRANDI Herring

Help Us Break the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle

I never imagined I would be writing something like this, but I've reached a point where I'm willing to admit that I could use some help.

My goal is to raise $50,000—not for a luxury vacation, a fancy car, or an extravagant lifestyle, but for something I've wanted for a very long time: financial breathing room and the chance to finally build a stable home and future.

I work. I pay my bills. I try to save. I try to make responsible decisions with the money I have. But lately it feels like no matter how hard I work, almost every dollar already has somewhere it needs to go before I even earn it.

Bills. Debt. Vehicle expenses. Insurance. Groceries. Gas. Unexpected expenses.

Then the next paycheck comes, and the cycle starts all over again.

I'm tired of feeling like I'm working simply to afford to continue working.

I'm tired of looking at something as simple as going somewhere fun, taking a small trip, having a date night, or buying something I've wanted and immediately calculating which bill that money needs to go toward instead.

And I'm especially tired of feeling like the dream of having a home of our own keeps getting pushed farther into the future.

That's why I'm asking for help.

The first priority for any money raised would be paying down the bills and debts that currently consume so much of our income. Eliminating those payments would allow the money we're already earning to finally start working for our future instead of constantly paying for our past.

The remaining money would be saved toward our biggest goal: a home of our own.

I'm not dreaming about a mansion. I dream about something much simpler.

I want to walk through my own front door after work. I want a kitchen where we can make dinner together. I want somewhere peaceful where we don't feel temporary. I want room to breathe financially, save money, occasionally enjoy life without guilt, and start planning years ahead instead of surviving from payday to payday.

Most importantly, I'm not asking strangers to permanently support us. I'm asking for help getting over a financial wall that has been incredibly difficult to climb while we're underneath it.

$50,000 could completely change the trajectory of our lives.

And I certainly don't expect one person to provide that.

If 50,000 people gave $1, we'd reach the goal.

If 10,000 people gave $5, we'd reach it.

If you can't donate, sharing this with someone else is just as appreciated. I know we're far from the only people struggling with the cost of simply existing right now, and I would never want someone to sacrifice money they need for themselves.

I just know that sometimes a lot of people doing one very small thing can create one enormous change for somebody.

For us, that change would mean less debt, financial stability, the ability to actually enjoy some of the life we're working so hard for, and a real beginning toward having a home of our own.

If you've read this far, thank you. Truly.

Maybe this reaches ten people. Maybe it reaches ten thousand. I have no idea.

But I'm finally willing to ask.

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