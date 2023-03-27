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Help Us Believe for Our Own Little Piece of Land

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Help Us Believe for Our Own Little Piece of Land

Goal$175,000 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byMatisse Cicala

Help Us Believe for Our Own Little Piece of Land

Help Us Believe for Our Own Little Piece of Land 🏡🌱🐑

We’re stepping out in faith and believing God for something we’ve dreamed about for a long time — our own piece of land to call home.

The cost of renting keeps getting higher, and it’s becoming harder and harder for families like ours to get ahead. We want more than simply moving from one rental to another and watching the rent increase year after year. We want to put down roots, create stability for our family and build something that we can pass on.

My husband works hard driving Uber to provide for our family, and we’re doing everything we can ourselves to create a better future. But with the cost of living and the price of land, reaching this dream on our own feels incredibly difficult.

Our dream is to have a small slice of land where we can build a home, grow our own organic fruit and vegetables, and eventually raise sheep and become more self-sufficient. We want our children to grow up with space, fresh food, animals and the opportunity to learn where their food comes from.

We’re also walking through fertility struggles and continuing to pray and believe God for another child. Our dream is to have a place where our family can grow — a safe, peaceful home that is truly ours.

We know this is a big ask. We’re not expecting anyone to fund our entire dream, and we’re not taking for granted how hard everyone works for their own money. We’re simply putting our story out there and trusting God with whatever happens.

We believe God can make a way where we can’t see one yet.

Every donation, whether large or small, would go towards helping us get closer to purchasing land. Even if you can’t donate, sharing our fundraiser, praying for our family, or simply helping us get the word out would mean so much to us.

One day, we hope to look back at this moment and say, “This is where it all started.”

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading our story, believing with us and helping us pursue our dream of having a little piece of land to call our own. ❤️

“For with God nothing shall be impossible.” — Luke 1:37


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