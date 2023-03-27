Help Us Back On Our Feet

I'm losing my housing for myself and my two boys, ages 11 and 9. Over the last two years, I've faced a major illness from tick bites, a ripped Achilles tendon, and the loss of childcare support when my adult daughter and then-boyfriend left unexpectedly. I've been working to recover, but as a single mother, I've struggled with finding reliable childcare while keeping up with everything else. I've now found childcare I hope will work, but it takes most of my paycheck. I need to file for bankruptcy to help me recover financially from everything that's happened. Right now, I'm facing the loss of our home, and I'm asking for help covering the costs so we can stay together and stable and get back on our feet. Your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with my boys and me.