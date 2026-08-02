Help Us Avoid Utility Disconnection

We're reaching out for help with a pressing need. I got behind on my utility bills because I haven't been able to work at the moment. I've managed to catch up on rent, but now I'm facing disconnection if I can't cover what I owe on utilities.





With your support, we can avoid losing our utilities and keep our family stable during this difficult time. Any help you can offer would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with our family.

I put the website and phone number on second picture if you choose to put the money straight to the bill. My customer and account number is in the picture. If online choose quick pay... Thank you!