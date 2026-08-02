Help Us Avoid Homelessness During Crisis

My husband was hit by a car in a hit-and-run accident and has been very sick and unable to work. I left my job after being sexually assaulted by a coworker. Without either of our incomes, we've fallen behind on rent and are facing homelessness. With my husband's medical needs, losing our home would put his health and safety at serious risk. We're also being evacuated from our home right now. We're asking for help covering our rent so we can stay housed while we work through this impossible situation. Your support would mean everything to us.