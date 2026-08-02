Help Us Avoid Eviction

I'm facing eviction. I have a job, but my hours have been cut and there's no overtime anymore. I'm a single mother with six children, three in high school and two in middle school. It's been rough since my divorce last year.





I've tried picking up another job, but with one vehicle and no family support nearby, it's been hard to make it work. Right now, I need help covering what I owe so we can stay in our home. This is our last stand we have no where else to go I pray God puts us on your heart anything would help out.





Your support would mean everything to my family. Thank you.