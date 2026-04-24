Help Us Avoid Eviction and Keep Our Family Stable

I'm facing eviction and need help urgently. I recently lost my transportation, which made it impossible to get to work and get my children to school. I work full time as a Customer Service Representative, and I've been using Lyft and Uber to get by, but those costs have become unaffordable.





I have four children, two sets of twins, ages 12 and 8. I've been working so hard to keep us afloat and maintain a stable job, but I've fallen behind on rent. The stress has been overwhelming, and I had a complete mental breakdown trying to hold everything together.





My biggest fear right now is becoming homeless and losing my job. Your support would mean everything to us.