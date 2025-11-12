Help Us Avoid Eviction and Catch Up on Bills

I'm reaching out because I'm facing eviction in six days if I can't pay my rent with the late fee. Beyond that, I owe a family member money, and I'm behind on my energy bill. I may have been kicked off a program that was helping me balance those costs.





I had two jobs, but one didn't have the hours I needed to keep up with life. My personal financial situation has gotten really tight, and I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place. I'm normally the one able to give and help people in need, but these last few years have been different.





I have a 10-year-old son, and I can see my stress affecting him. I want that to change for him and for our family. I have a plan to lower my debt and work toward a stable financial situation, and your support would mean so much as we get through this.





I appreciate whatever can be done for us. Thank you for standing with my family.