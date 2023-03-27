Help Us Avoid Eviction

My family and I are facing eviction, and I'm working hard to get us through this. It's been an incredibly difficult year. I lost my job with just two weeks' notice, and while I'm back to work full time now, I'm buried under past due bills I can't seem to catch up on. I'm also dealing with mental health challenges from a past abusive situation, and when my daughter went through something similar, it brought everything back. On top of all this, I lost two uncles to cancer and my little cousin in a car accident within the last year.





Right now, I'm just trying to keep my family stable and avoid losing our home. The past due bills are piling up faster than I can manage, even working full time. Thank you for standing with us during this rough season.