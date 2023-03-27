Help Us After Our RV Was Towed

For the last three years, my boyfriend and I have lived in our RV with our two dogs. We put time and energy into making it home, hardwood floors, custom countertops, even a Viking six-burner gas stove. It became ours.





Unfortunately, we were never able to get it registered, insured, or get the plates. Last week, Oakland police said they were going to tow it due to the registration issue. Although it started right up, we had ten minutes to get our life out of the vehicle. We ended up on the sidewalk with ourselves, ten minutes of possessions, and our two dogs.





We're facing a significant financial burden right now, and I'm asking for help. Your support would mean so much to us during this time. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for standing with us.