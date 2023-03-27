Help us provide tailored healthcare for Caspian...

Our son Caspian has a number of health and development challenges with his vision (nystagmus) and his cognition (he has retained primitive reflexes, leading to challenges with focus, attention, and relating to others). We believe the two are linked, and this Spring we fundraised for an initial consultation with a visual specialist near London. This was tremendously helpful and Caspian has been faithfully wearing his prescription glasses. We are so grateful to all who helped us reach that target.





Over the Spring and Summer we realised that Caspian could benefit immensely from chiropractic therapy. We believe part of the difficulties he faces are due to trauma during birth (cord around neck, etc). Other children doing the same sorts of exercises that Caspian does daily have seen great progress through doing them together with some limited chiropractic therapy.





One of the issues Caspian struggles with is an overactive sympathetic nervous s#ystem (the 'fight or flight' response). Posture can reflect this, so working on his head tilt and posture should help move his nervous s#ystem into a better place.





Our plan is continue his daily exercises while also seeing both a chiropractor and an optometrist who specialise in working with children presenting with Caspian's range of challenges.





Unfortunately neither of these care options are covered by the NHS, so we are needing to arrange them privately.





This present fundraiser will help us with the following:





— It will help us complete a course of posture-related therapy for Caspian, with a local chiropractor who understands and works with children with similar developmental conditions. We've already seen benefit from just two sessions. Each session is £44, although discounts are available for batch-booking.





— It will help to cover our travel and consultation costs for a follow-up visit to the visual specialist in London later this month.





We have hope that with the right care, and continued diligence from us with his daily exercises, Caspian can make great progress.





If you would consider supporting us in helping Caspian with these tailored care options, we would be most grateful.