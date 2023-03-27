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Help upgrade my son's clarinet!

Goal£500 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byJakob Forst Aungiers

Help upgrade my son's clarinet!

Hi everyone,


I am reaching out today with a heartfelt plea for support for my son, who is a passionate and dedicated clarinet player.


Over the past few years, he has made incredible progress. He practices tirelessly and has already started performing at local concerts. His teacher and audience members are continually impressed by his talent and musicality.


He has been playing on a beginner/student model clarinet, which was perfect when he started out. However, as his skills have grown, the limitations of this instrument are becoming very clear. It simply cannot produce the rich tone and dynamic range that his current level of playing requires. To continue growing as a musician and perform at his best during concerts, he urgently needs a professional instrument.


I promised him that once he reached this stage, I would buy him a new, high-quality clarinet. Unfortunately, after doing my research, I was taken aback by the prices. My savings just aren't enough to cover the full cost right now.


I have managed to save £400 myself, but the specific professional model he needs costs around £950.


This is where I kindly ask for your help. I need to raise £500 to purchase a professional grenadilla wood clarinet (specifically a Buffet Crampon E12F / Yamaha YCL-CX / Yamaha YCL-650), which is the standard for advancing players.


Any donation, no matter how small, would mean the absolute world to us and would allow my son to continue his musical journey with an instrument that matches his talent. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this page would be a huge help!


Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for any support you can give.


Best regards,

Jakob

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