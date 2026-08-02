Help Uno Get the Surgery She Needs

My cat Uno was diagnosed with stomatitis last year. The only option to cure her is to extract all of her teeth. I found a vet willing to do the surgery for around $500 instead of $4,000, which is a huge help, but I'm still working to cover the full cost of the procedure and her aftercare.





Stomatitis has been her, and this surgery is the path forward to get her healthy and comfortable again. Your support would mean so much to Uno and to me as we take this next step. Thank you for standing with us.