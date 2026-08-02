Help Ummulkhairi Walk Again - Spine Surgery

🙏 PLEASE HELP MY DAUGHTER UMMULKHAIRI 🙏





My name is Ramlatu. I am a single mother and my daughter Ummulkhairi has no father.

She is an orphan and I am the only one taking care of her.





My 12-year-old daughter is suffering from a severe spinal condition. The doctors here in Kano said the only hope is SPINAL SURGERY.





Alhamdulillah, Fakeeh Hospital in Dubai has reached out to us and is willing to treat her.

But we need help for the surgery, medical bills and travel.





Even if you cannot donate, PLEASE SHARE THIS.

Your share could reach someone who can help save my daughter’s life.





Every prayer, every share, and every donation counts.

May Allah reward you abundantly.





👇 To Donate and Help 👇

https://www.givesendgo.com/help-ummulkhairi-hassan-get-life-saving-?utm_source=share





#HelpUmmulkhairi #SaveOurDaughter #SpinalSurgery #PrayForUmmulkhairi