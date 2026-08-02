Help Um Ghassan Rebuild Hope for Her Family

My name is Um Ghassan. I am a 56-year-old mother from Rafah in southern Gaza and the mother of six children—four sons and two daughters. Before the war, we lived a simple life in our family home. Today, everything has changed. In June 2024, we were forced to flee our home in Rafah as the military operation reached our city. We escaped with very little, hoping we would one day return. Instead, our home was destroyed, and much of our neighborhood and the city of Rafah was devastated. Later, I saw my own house being demolished in media coverage—a heartbreaking moment that confirmed we had lost everything we had worked for throughout our lives. After leaving Rafah, my family sought shelter in Al-Mawasi, Rafah. Soon after, military operations forced us to flee once again. We had to leave without our belongings, which were later destroyed. Once again, we found ourselves starting over with nothing. Today, we are displaced in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, where we continue to live under extremely difficult conditions. The summer heat is overwhelming, clean drinking water is scarce, water for washing is limited, and obtaining food and other basic necessities has become a daily struggle. Every day is about trying to meet our family's most essential needs. Despite everything we have endured, I still hold on to one hope: protecting my children and giving them a chance to continue their education. My two daughters are university students, and I dream of helping them complete their studies instead of losing their future because of the war. Like every mother, I want my children to have opportunities, safety, and hope. I am reaching out with humility to ask for your support. Your donations will help us: - Secure safer and more dignified shelter. - Purchase food and clean drinking water. - Obtain hygiene supplies, clothing, and other essential daily needs. - Help cover educational and university expenses for my children. - Support our family as we rebuild our lives one step at a time. Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a real difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others is also a meaningful way to help. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. Your generosity reminds my family that we are not alone and gives us hope for a better future.



















































































