Help Two Brothers Build Tech & Art Futures

My name is Kuchimfya Kaonga, and alongside my twin brother, Mapalo Twin Bro, we were raised with big dreams in the heart of Kitwe, Zambia. By the grace of God, our years of relentless hard work have been answered: we have both been awarded a life-changing scholarship to study Computer Science Engineering abroad.

​But we are not just engineers; we are artists at heart. We have a deep passion for digital art and storytelling, and we long to express our creativity and share it with the world. However, standing on the very edge of this miracle, we are facing a heartbreaking reality. The profound financial struggles our family faces at home mean we cannot afford the essential gadgets—the high-performance computers and drawing tablets—that are absolutely required for us to write our code, render our designs, and bring our art to life.

​We have fought through countless barriers to reach this moment, and we refuse to let this final hurdle defeat us. We are stepping out in faith and humbly asking for your help. Your generous support will not just buy equipment; it will empower two brothers from Zambia to share our God-given creativity with the world and step fully into the future we were called to. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for believing in our story.