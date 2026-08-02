Help Two Boys Stay in School

I'm a single mum of two boys, and I'm struggling financially to give them what they need. Right now, I'm working hard to keep them in school and make sure they have shelter and food, the basics they need to grow and learn.





School is so important for their future, but the costs add up fast, and some days I'm stretched thin trying to cover everything. I'm reaching out for help with education expenses, shelter, and food so I can give my boys the stability and opportunity they deserve.





Thank you for standing with us.