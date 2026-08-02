Help Turn My Friend's Electric Back On

My name is Sara, and I'm raising money to help my best friend and boyfriend with an urgent need.





Right now he's really struggling monetarily. He just got a new job, but he's falling behind on his bills. His electric is going to be turned off tomorrow, his rent is months behind, and he's out of food.





The thing is, he's always helping other people. When he needs help, though, nobody's around except me, and I'm just as poor as him.





I'm looking for a little help to turn his electric back on. He can go to a food pantry if need be, but we need to keep the lights on right now.





If you're able to help, it would mean so much. If you can't, no worries at all. Thank you for your kindness.