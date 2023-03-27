Help Tony Keep the Home He Built

My name is Tony, and I am asking for help during one of the most difficult situations I have ever faced.

For nearly 30 years, I have worked, paid for, maintained, repaired, and improved the home where I live. Over those years, I have put an enormous amount of my own money, labor, and time into this property. I have paid the mortgage, refinanced the home when necessary, replaced roofs, windows, HVAC systems, flooring, doors and appliances, installed solar, rebuilt decks, completed rooms, made major repairs, and continued maintaining the property year after year.

I am now involved in a court case with my son, Colton, concerning an ownership interest in my home.

This is not something I ever imagined I would have to go through with my own child.

The court is currently considering the parties' respective interests in the property, and I have been given time to provide an appraisal and documentation showing the money and work I have personally invested in the home over the years.

My goal is simple: I want to keep my home.

I am not asking the court to sell the house. I want the opportunity to remain in the home I have spent decades paying for and building into what it is today. If the court determines that Colton has a financial interest that must be compensated, I want to be able to resolve that interest without losing my home.

Unfortunately, defending myself and documenting nearly three decades of expenses has become extremely expensive. I am facing legal fees, appraisal costs, costs associated with gathering old financial records and bank statements, and potentially a significant amount of money needed to resolve whatever interest the court ultimately determines.

There are also many issues between Colton and me that have been raised during this litigation. Some of those issues are disputed, and the court will ultimately decide what weight they should be given. I intend to let the documents, financial records, deeds, bank records and testimony speak for themselves.

What hurts the most is that this is not a fight with a stranger. It is a fight involving my own son and the home I have spent much of my adult life working for.

I am creating this fundraiser for two reasons.

First, I need financial assistance with the legal costs, appraisal, records, and expenses associated with protecting my interest in my home.

Second, I want friends, family and people who know me to understand what I am going through instead of hearing only bits and pieces of the story.

Any money raised will be used toward legal expenses, obtaining records and documentation, appraisal-related expenses, and, if necessary, funds needed to resolve the property dispute so that I can remain in my home.

If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to me.

I never thought I would be asking people for help like this, but I also never imagined I would be fighting to protect the home I have spent nearly 30 years paying for, maintaining and improving.

Thank you for reading my story, for your support, and for helping me fight to keep my home.