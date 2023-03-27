Help to leave a toxic relationship and start over

Hello hello everyone,

I’m reaching out because I need help getting out of a toxic relationship filled with ongoing verbal abuse. I’ve tried to leave before, but each time I’ve had nowhere to go and no money to start over. This time I know I can’t stay any longer—the constant emotional harm has become too much.

Through it all I’ve kept praying and holding onto my faith in Jesus. That relationship has given me the strength to finally say “enough.” I’ve been praying every day for guidance and strength. My faith in Jesus has been what has carried me through the hardest moments and given me the courage to finally leave this toxic situation. I’m trusting Him to open the right doors as I take these next steps. He has been my constant source of peace and hope, and I’m leaning on Him as I take this leap of faith.

Right now I have essentially nothing: no savings for a deposit, rent, basic moving costs, or even everyday essentials. I also have pets who have been my support through this, and I will need to find them safe new homes or temporary care so they can be okay while I get on my feet.

Any amount—no matter how small—will help cover:

A security deposit and first month’s rent for a safe place

Moving costs, transportation, and basic household items

Temporary pet boarding, vet checks if needed, or rehoming support

Essentials while I look for work and get stable

I’ve reached my limit and just need a bridge to get out and begin rebuilding. Thank you so much for reading, for any donation, for sharing this with someone who might be able to help, or even just for the kind words. It means more than I can say 🙏🙏