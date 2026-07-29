Help to keep from losing home of 40+ years

First and foremost I would like to ask for your prayers, they would be greatly appreciated. I'm in desperate need of help to cover expenses from losing my childhood home. I'm disabled I've had 4 separate toe amputation surgeries, 2 heart attacks May 2024 and November 2025 open heart triple bypass May 2024. Fell behind due to my illnesses. Husband took a significant pay cut from concrete finishing to a closer job so he could take care of me better, then husbands health has gotten extremely worse and fallen ill after my second heart attack in November, leaving us with only having my monthly disability income since November 2025 due to his health getting worse since November with no definitive answers as to the cause with different findings from two different hospitals. We've both been hard workers our entire lives me in restaurant management and husband was a concrete finisher his entire life since 16 years of age. We've just fallen on extreme hard times with no family left to ask for help. I've lived here since I was 6 years old now 48 both my parents passed in this home, I can't loose my home over literally $2000 I've been completely distraught prayers for God guidance to direct me where to go for help and He led me here. I received a letter on the 13th from city saying it will go up for auction Aug 15, 2026. May God Bless all of you for taking the time to read.

Missie