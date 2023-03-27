Help to buy land for a church in Uganda

Godfrey Nshekanabo has been pastoring a church in Uganda for over two years. While the ministry has been been growing, the people meeting together do not currently have a building (They have been meeting at an outside location or in a members home when its rains). Pastor Godfrey and his church would like to buy land so that they can start construction on a church and ministry center. The cost for the land is approx $3,000 USD, and $1,000 has already been raised. We are asking for help to raise the remaining $2,000 by Oct 1. If 40 people are able to contribute $50, or 20 people are able to contribute $100 (or any combination of those two options), the goal will be reached.

Pastor Godfrey is 36 years old and he lives in Lubwama Village with his wife Fortunate and their 4 children (Henry (10), Dorcus (5), Kesed (3) and baby Grace (9 months).