Help to be able to drive

I live in Missouri and when you buy a vehicle they do not collect or add the tax in your loan you have to pay for that when you go to get your tags. My temporary ran out a month ago and I am on a fixed income and do not have the money to get my tags and go to my part time job. I need help to be able to get them, total cost is $2,089. I've ran out of options and now I pray for some for relief to help. Thank your time and effort to help me