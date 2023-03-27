HelpTJ w/living expenses durin/End Stage 4 Liver D

I've known TJ since he was a kid, he was a neighbor for years & played midget football w/my oldest son. Now he's facing one of the hardest seasons of his life, & he needs support.





TJ is dealing w/ end-stage liver disease, stage 3 varicose veins, hypoglycemia, neuropathy, and nerve damage. He's had the TIPS procedure, been banded 14 times with clamps, had 4 colonoscopies, 6 upper endoscopies, and two revisions on his liver stent. He still has so much more medical care ahead of him.





Through all of this, TJ is raising his 7-year-old daughter alone. He has a son Avery who graduated HS this June. TJ is no longer able to work the job he had, & he's been waiting about 3 years for his disability to be approved. Right now, he's stuck, unable to take a break, unable to catch his breath.





These funds will help TJ pay for rent, utilities, & car repairs. They'll relieve some of the immediate stress so he can focus on his health and his daughter. TJ deserves support during this time, and your donation would mean so much to him and his family.