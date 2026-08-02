Help Three Grandsons Learn Trades

We're raising funds to help our three grandsons start a small business in raising trees and learning to weld. We want to give them the chance to learn a trade and build something meaningful together.





The funds will help us get this venture off the ground. We're also grateful for any donated equipment, welding equipment and horticulture equipment especially would make a real difference.





If you'd like to donate equipment, please contact us at (214) 810-0203. We're in Tyler, Texas.





Thank you for supporting these young men as they learn and grow.