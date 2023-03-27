Help Thomas Study Medicine

Thomas has spent over a decade in healthcare, dedicated to helping others. Now he's planning to become a doctor, a dream that reflects both his calling and his good heart.





However, severe disabilities have created significant financial barriers. The cost of medical school tuition is more than Thomas can manage on his own, and without support, he won't be able to pursue this path.





Thomas is a Christian with real aspirations to study medicine and make a difference as a doctor. Your support would help make his dream possible and allow him to continue serving others at a deeper level. Thank you for standing with Thomas. 🙌🏻❤️