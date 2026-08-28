Help This 9yo Girl Overcome Her Illness

Li Ban is a 9 year old girl who lives in a remote and isolated mountain village. Her father passed away when she was very young, leaving her mother alone to raise four children in extremely difficult circumstances.

About a year ago, she suddenly fainted. After being taken for medical examinations, her family was devastated to learn that she was suffering from several serious illnesses. Since then, this little girl has had to endure painful and exhausting days. Sometimes, the pain becomes so intense that she can only lie still as tears quietly fall from her eyes. Her small and fragile body has to fight against illness every day, yet she continues to hold on and refuses to give up.

Her family has almost nothing. Her mother carries the entire burden of raising four children and struggles every day to provide even the most basic meals. Because of their extreme poverty, her three siblings have not been able to attend school properly. The children often do not have enough nutritious food and have grown weak and malnourished. Their home is also far from medical facilities, making every hospital visit a long and difficult journey. Transportation, medicine, examinations, and treatment costs are far beyond what their mother can afford.

Despite her illness and the hardships surrounding her, she continues to fight. She has very simple dreams: to become healthy, go to school, play like other children, and grow up beside her mother and siblings.

Please help give this little girl a chance to overcome her illness. Every donation, no matter how small, can help her family afford medical examinations and treatment, medicine, transportation, and other essential expenses. For a poor family living in such a remote mountain village, your kindness can become a precious source of hope and help this child continue fighting for a better future.



