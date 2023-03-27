Help the People of Naʻālehu After Hurricane Lala

The people of Naʻālehu and nearby Kaʻū communities on Hawaiʻi Island need our help.

Hurricane Lala brought devastating winds, heavy rain, flooding, landslides, and widespread destruction across southern Hawaiʻi Island. Homes were damaged or destroyed, roads and bridges were washed out, and thousands were left without power or access to basic services.

Naʻālehu and surrounding areas have been especially hard hit. Families are now facing damaged homes, lost belongings, and limited access to food, water, fuel, and medical careNaʻālehu and surrounding areas have been especially hard hit. Families are now facing damaged homes, lost belongings, and limited access to food, water, fuel, and medical care.

This fundraiser is to help Naʻālehu and nearby communities begin rebuilding.

Funds will support urgent needs such as:

Food and drinking water

Fuel and gas

Emergency supplies

Temporary shelter

Clothing and essentials

Cleaning and rebuilding materials

Support for families who lost homes or belongings

Aid for elderly and vulnerable residents

This is a close-knit community that always cares for one another. Now they need support from beyond their community.

If you can donate, any amount helps.

If you cannot, please share this fundraiser.

Our goal is to remind the people of Naʻālehu that they are not alone and not forgotten.

From our hearts to Hawaiʻi Island:

Mālama kekahi i kekahi.

Take care of one another.

Mahalo nui loa for your kindness, prayers, and support. ❤️🌺

Please donate. Please share. Help Naʻālehu rebuild..