HELP THE KIDS IN NEED

Hi everyone,

My name is Gary, and I'm starting this fundraiser to help kids who will be starting school in Canada and the United States in about a month. Many families can't afford new clothes and shoes, so we want to raise money to help.

Once school starts, we will visit local schools, talk to teachers and principals, and identify the children who are in need of shoes, clothing, and other school essentials. We want to make sure they have what they need.

Life can be challenging these days. Kids are often picked on for wearing old shoes or clothes, and children can sometimes be very cruel. We can't help every child, but we will do as much as we can.

If you're able to help in any way, please do. Every donation, no matter the size, will go a long way. If you can't donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.

We're not here to scam anyone. My bank account is connected to this fundraiser, and the platform has my identification and all the necessary information. We will also post videos as we hand out items to children in need so you can see exactly where your donations are going.

Let's work together to change some kids' lives, give them a better school year, and help build their confidence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We hope we can raise enough donations to make a real difference. Thank you all. 🙏🙏



