Help The Beaulieu Family

Hi, This is Sean Forrest. Please prayerfully consider helping the Beaulieu family over this financial hurdle. John is a Catholic missionary evangelist who supports his family by traveling and speaking. He is also heavily involved in supporting the Mission of Haiti180 through fundraising and on-the-ground work in Haiti. Lisa serves as a high school English teacher through an online school. Together, they have spent decades generously serving the Church through various ministries.





On August 21, Lisa went to the emergency room experiencing intense pain in her abdomen. Tests and scans revealed severe damage to a section of her large intestine. She was taken to Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh and received life-saving surgery. Out of respect for Lisa, we can share only limited details about specific aspects of her care and treatment. We can share that Lisa is doing well but is facing months of ongoing care.





Why they need help





Although Lisa has insurance through her employer, she will still have thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket medical bills. There will also be expenses not covered by insurance, including travel, medical supplies, and follow-up care co-pays. It will be difficult for John to travel and speak at events since he will be focusing all his attention on caring for Lisa.

We are so grateful to the Lord for saving Lisa. It is overwhelming to think how close to death she was. Please join me in praying for her ongoing recovery and healing, and for peace for her and her family. If you are able, please be as generous with them as they have been with so many others. I really appreciate any help you can provide.





God bless,

Sean