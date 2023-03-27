Help Terry Through Cancer Treatment

My husband Terry has been diagnosed with cancer in his lungs, liver, brain, and adrenals. He's undergoing radiation now, and we're facing a lot of uncertainty ahead.





We've been married for almost 40 years, and it's hard to watch him go through this. It's also hard to get some people to understand what we're facing right now. We're reaching out because we need help covering the costs that come with his treatment and care during this time.





Thank you for standing with us.