Help Temika And Family Stay Planted In Peace!

Hi my name is Temika I’m a single parent of 3 and a grandmother to 1. I have tried everything that is possible to get some type of help from the State, City and even the Mayor to have doors closed in my face. I really need immediate help I have lost so much in the last few years due to my declining health. I have lupus, with lupus I’ve had a stroke, I have PTSD, fibromyalgia where I’m in constant pain and just recently I had a device implanted into my chest to monitor my heart so that the doctors can monitor when I have fainting spells. Do to my medical condition I’m unable to work, I’ve applied for Social Security to be denied several times and I keep appealing their denials. I need some help, I need approximately $3000 by August 11 I’m in dire need of help and any help would be greatly appreciated. I’ve lost all hope in the system praying now for some relief.