Help Tairaka's Family Raise Money After Fire

I’m a mom in Memphis doing everything I can to keep me and my son's safe. we lost our place last year in Houston, Texas in a fire and I'm trying to rebuild my life back. I’m working hard to finish my insurance license so I can get stable income, but right now we’re in a tough spot and staying in a hotel day‑to‑day. I don’t usually ask for help, but today I really need it. Anything you can do — even sharing — helps us stay housed while I get back on my feet. Thank you to anyone who takes a moment to help us. ❤️#Help

#singlemom

#memphis #support #fyo # viral #communityhelp #donationsneeded