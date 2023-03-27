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Help Svan Get the Surgery She Needs ❤️

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoshua Penn

Help Svan Get the Surgery She Needs ❤️

I'm raising money to help my mom pay for surgery for her beloved 10-year-old German Shepherd, Svan Hilda.


Svan has been part of my mom's life since she was just 12 weeks old. My mom rescued her from a man who was giving puppies away at a gas station. At the time, Svan had been living in a small dog crate for much of her young life because the man's wife was sick and he had to leave her home alone while he worked. She was living in terrible conditions and had a severe worm infestation from being confined around her own feces.


Despite the difficult start to her life, Svan grew into the happiest, smartest, most energetic dog you could imagine. She absolutely adores her mom and her Uncle Josh (me), and she has always been incredibly protective of my mom.


Svan isn't just a pet to my mom—she is her companion, protector, and family.


This year has been especially difficult for my mom. In 2026 alone, she has experienced a heart attack, a fractured hip, and emergency intestinal surgery. Through all of these challenges, Svan has been by her side and has played a huge role in helping my mom emotionally and mentally recover.


Now, it's Svan who needs our help.


A few months ago, we noticed a small lump near Svan's groin. We took her to the vet in May, where the doctor performed a needle biopsy. The results came back as possibly cancerous. Since then, the tumor has grown significantly.


The vet has told us that Svan will need, at minimum, surgery to remove the tumor and a tissue biopsy to determine exactly what we're dealing with. Depending on what they find, she may also need to be spayed and have part or all of the affected mammary chain removed to reduce the chance of the cancer returning.


The funds raised will help cover the medical care Svan needs, including blood work, X-rays, anesthesia, surgery, tissue biopsy, spaying, and removal of the tumor and affected mammary tissue.


The cost of everything is expected to be thousands of dollars, which is more than our family can afford right now. We are asking for help because we don't want financial circumstances to prevent Svan from getting the treatment she needs.


Svan has spent her entire life giving my mom love, companionship, and protection. She has been there for my mom through some of the hardest moments of her life. Now we want to be there for Svan.


Any donation, no matter how small, would mean the world to us and could make a real difference in giving Svan more happy, healthy years with her family. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also mean so much to us. Prayers for Svan are also always appreciated!


Thank you for taking the time to read Svan's story, and thank you for helping us give this very special dog the chance she deserves. ❤️🐾

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