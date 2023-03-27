Help support Zander through a new chapter

My name is Zander Marlow, and I'm creating this fundraiser to help cover legal expenses and other costs as I work through an important chapter of my life.





The past year has brought unexpected challenges, but I've remained committed to moving forward and standing up for what I believe in. Legal matters can be expensive, attorneys, court filings, transportation, and related costs add up quickly.





I'm asking for support to help ease some of that financial burden so I can focus on the process ahead without constantly worrying about how I will afford each step. Your contribution, no matter the amount, will help me continue through this time.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Your support, encouragement, and kindness are greatly appreciated.





Thank you for standing with me.