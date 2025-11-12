Help Support family & / my service for humanity

I moved from Wichita back home to Miami to help my brothers care for our elderly, disabled, and immobile mother.





For the past year, I've been looking into caregiver programs that might help cover the costs of her care. I've been unemployed since July and am struggling to meet my own basic needs while helping support our mother. I'm also working on building my career as a spiritual life coach and blogger, but it's been hard to find stable work here.





I'm grateful for anyone who stands with us during this time.