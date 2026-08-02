Help support Emergency Vet Care Bills for Raikou

My name is Leighton, and I’m trying to raise donation funds for my cats emergency hospital care. His name is Raikou, and we rescued him almost 9 years ago from under a car that was being watched by a hawk. During his time with us, he has been the most wonderful, energetic, and playful kitty I’ve ever had the privilege of living with. This all happened very suddenly, and we learnt that he had been diagnosed with life threatening diabetic keto acidosis , and that he would need immediate treatment in order to survive. We’re giving him the best care and all the love we can, but the truth is my parents are both teachers, so we don’t have much money in reserve for critical emergency care at the vet hospital.





This is the first time I’ve ever asked strangers for help when it comes to paying the bill for my cats hospital visit. It’s embarrassing, nerve wracking, and a scar straight through my heart. If there was anything else I could have done before making this post, I would have done so, but the fact is we don’t have the money to help Raikou. Please don’t feel the need to donate money to my cat, but if you could keep him in your prayers, that would mean the world to both of us. I’ll be keeping this post updated with doctor’s reports regarding Raikou’s treatment and health as we try to help him get better.

Thank you ❤️



