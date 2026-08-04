Help Support Bart Edmiston Jr.

We are raising funds to help Bart Edmiston Jr. obtain experienced legal representation in connection with the tragic death of Nolan Wells.

Bart has been accused in connection with Nolan Wells’ death, but an accusation is not a conviction. He deserves the same fundamental right as anyone else: the presumption of innocence and a fair opportunity to defend himself in court.

The legal process can be extremely expensive, especially when a case involves serious allegations and requires experienced attorneys, investigators, expert witnesses, and other defense resources.

Our goal is to raise funds to help Bart secure a strong and experienced defense team that can thoroughly review the evidence, investigate the circumstances surrounding Nolan's death, challenge inaccurate or incomplete information, and ensure that Bart's legal rights are protected throughout the proceedings.

Every contribution can help. Whether you are able to donate $10, $25, $50, $100, or simply share this fundraiser, your support can make a difference.

We understand that Nolan Wells' death has deeply affected many people, and we extend our sympathy to everyone grieving this loss. This fundraiser is solely about ensuring that Bart has access to competent legal representation and a fair defense through the legal system.

Please consider donating or sharing.

Thank you to everyone who supports the principle that everyone deserves a fair trial and the opportunity to have their side heard in court.



