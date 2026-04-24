Help Super Mom Move to Safety

My boyfriends mother has spent her whole life taking care of her family and others. Now she's getting older, dealing with a broken rib that won't heal, and raising her two grandsons full-time.





James is 9 years old and non-verbal autistic. He's very sweet but has his own needs, he's still working on potty training, has a very limited diet, and keeps his own schedule with late nights and early mornings. Tyler is 3 years old. He's been acting out, scratching and bullying his brother, because he wants to play in ways James doesn't. The tension between them is real and hard.





On top of everything, their current house has a serious problems that need to be tended to but there’s no one to help here with that. The porch is falling thru. The water heater is leaning and about to go through the floor. Half the house don’t have working electric anymore so runs on extension cords making it a huge fire hazard and there is a serious a rat and roach problem. It got so bad they had to bring in cats to run them off and snakes started showing up too. It's not a safe or healthy place for any of them anymore.





Mom needs to move to a new home where the boys can be safe and healthy. A vehicle would help her get them both where they need to go, appointments, school, the things they need.





Your support would mean so much to our family right now.