Help Sunny with a permit upgrade

When I started Sunny Nights Kayak Tours last year my entire business plan was based on a bid for a great park in Merritt Island. I was not awarded that permit but I was able to get a different one.





Now I’ve been offered the opportunity to be able to paddle at the original location I bid on! It would be a huge upgrade and I’ve guided hundreds of tours there in the past so it’s a location I’m familiar with and a role that would be easy to step into.





I am super happy to put donation totals toward a discount on a future kayak tour!





Manatee cove park is a quiet little park where the manatees sleep and there’s always dolphins hunting. We will paddle out of a cove and make a loop to visit Triangle island. This location is perfect for beginners because it’s shallow almost the entire paddle and there are many areas protected from wind. The park closes at sundown as well and since it’s so shallow there’s rarely motorboat traffic in the area.





This is an expensive permit but it would be a dream to even get to spend a year there building momentum and I would make the most of my time there while I have the opportunity.





thank you to everyone who has believed in me and my little business! It means so much, I hope you are all able to visit for a paddle because it’s the dreamiest thing ever!