Help Sunday Start a Pos Business

My name is Sunday Adoh and I am from Lokoja, Kogi State, Nigeria.

I am a father of 3 children.





Right now life is very hard. I am not in school and I don't have a steady job.

It pains me that I could not pay my children's school fees, and it is difficult to feed my family and pay rent.





I am raising $500 to start a small POS business in my community.





This is how the money will be used:

1. Shop Rent Deposit & 3 Months Rent: $200

2. POS Machine & Registration: $150

3. Business Float/Cash for Transactions: $100

4. Table, Chair & Sign Board: $50





With a shop, I will be able to serve people in my area with cash withdrawals, transfers, bill payments, and airtime in a safe and trusted place.





This business will help me become independent, pay my children's school fees, support my family with daily income, and also save to go back to school/training in the future.





Every donation, big or small, will make a huge difference in my life. I promise to be honest and work hard with the funds I receive.





Thank you for believing in me and for your support.

God bless you.





- Sunday Adoh