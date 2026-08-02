Help Street Dogs of Acapulco Get Medicine and Care

I'm raising money to help the street dogs of Acapulco, especially in the rural areas around this coastal region. These dogs need regular tick and flea medicine, routine vaccinations, and sterilizations. Many are struggling with the itch and discomfort of constant tick and flea irritation, and some have lost limbs and face extra challenges competing for food in the streets.





Your donation will help provide the medicine, meals, and care these dogs desperately need. Even a small donation of $32 can help spare a dog from the constant itch and discomfort. Together, we can make sure every street dog has access to fresh food, water, and medicine.





Thank you for standing with these furry friends.