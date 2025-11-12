Help Stop My Eviction

Donate

Hi! My name is Josephine Delores. I’m a mother of three, grandmother to three, and an Army veteran.

In May, I moved into a townhouse with my younger sister. We paid the first and last months’ rent and the security deposit.

We split the rent in half.

Every month for three months, I sent my sister my half of the rent, and she was supposed to get a money order to pay the landlord. It wasn’t until August 18th that I found out my sister had been stealing my money and never paid the rent at all. I have filed theft charges against her and I hope she is arrested soon. She needs to pay for what she’s done

I am completely blindsided. I have to come up with $8,500 by 12pm Tuesday, September 1st.

Any help that you can give would be greatly appreciated!

My daughters shouldn’t be going through this. They love their neighborhood and their school, and this would completely destroy the safety they’ve finally found.











