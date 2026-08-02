Help Steven Ross with Fixing Totaled Car Situation

Saturday June 8th, we have confirmed that my transmission in my 2011 Honda CR-V just gave out. The car is in otherwise good condition, and I've had it since a year before Covid, & I would love to try to save it!

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On the other hand, if I don't get enough donations for that, I will be using whatever donations I do get, towards the cost of purchasing a used vehicle ASAP.

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THANK YOU to everyone who donates, you guys are very much appreciated and life savers! & I definitely plan to pay it forward in the future.

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