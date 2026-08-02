Help Steven Contreras' Family Lay Him to Rest

Our family is heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of Steven Contreras. Just a few days ago, Steven's life was unexpectedly taken when he was killed by a gunman. Steven was an innocent victim, and nothing could have prepared our family for receiving this devastating news.

Steven leaves behind a family who loved him deeply, including his mother, brother, niece, and many other family members and loved ones who are now trying to process the reality that he is gone.

Along with the tremendous grief of losing Steven so suddenly, his family is now faced with the unexpected cost of laying him to rest. We are hoping to raise $10,000 to help his family with funeral, memorial, burial, and other related expenses during this incredibly difficult time.

No family expects to have to prepare for something like this. We want Steven's family to be able to grieve their loss without having to carry the financial burden of his services on their own.

Any amount you can give will help, and no donation is too small. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean so much to our family.

All funds raised will go toward helping Steven's family with the expenses associated with laying him to rest.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, support, and generosity as our family mourns the loss of Steven Contreras.