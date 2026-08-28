Help Stephen Stay in the Show

I'm Stephen, and I'm raising funds for myself. I just lost my job and right now I'm broke. I haven't paid my coach in a few months and I don't have any way to cover the surrounding costs of the bodybuilding show when I'm there. This show means the absolute world to me, and I'm trying to keep it going as much as I can. I've already put a lot into getting to this point, and I don't want to stop now just because I hit a hard time financially.





I'm asking for help so I can cover the costs that come with being at the show. There funds will help me stay on track and make it possible for me to keep moving forward instead of falling behind even more. I'm keeping this simple because that's the truth of it: I need help right now. If you're able to donate or share this fundraiser, I'd really appreciate it. Thank you so much for any support!