Help Start Children's Ministry Among Unreached Mam

We have just started a new work among the unreached Mamprusi people in Tantala, Northeast Ghana.

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‎There is no evangelical church here. But the children are open. Every week, 35 children gather to hear Jesus stories. We teach them by oral storytelling because we have no projector yet.

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‎They all go to government school, but most have no exercise books, no pencils, no school bags. Their parents are farmers and cannot afford them.

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‎We are starting from zero and need your help to give these children a good start.

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‎*What We Need Now - $500*

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‎- Exercise books and pencils for 35 children - $80

‎- 20 school bags for the most needy - $60

‎- Mats for children to sit on during class - $40

‎- Small chalkboard + chalk - $50

‎- Printed Bible Story Picture Sets (to share Jesus without projector) - $70

‎- Transport and welfare to keep the work going - $200

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‎Total: $500 to start

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‎Later, when God provides, we want a used projector ($300) to show the Jesus film.

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‎Every dollar will be used faithfully. We will post photos and receipts.

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‎Please pray and support if God leads you.

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‎Mission Light House Ghana - Tantala

‎Contact:Pastor. Meshach Yakubu 0256911198, MoMo

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