Help Stacey replace her windshield 🙏🏻

Hi! my name is Stacey. I’m from Kentucky near Cincinnati, OH. I’m pregnant with my first baby and I provide senior care at an assisted living facility. Recently I was headed to my car to go to work only to discover a huge tree branch had broken off, fallen on my car and went through my windshield. The insurance wouldnt help because it was “an act of God” even though there were tree people trimming trees nearby around the time of the incident, but that’s an issue for another day. My current focus is replacing the windshield and getting the shards of glass/dirt cleaned out of the inside so I can use it for work again. I called multiple places and was quoted between $459 and $1030. It’s $45 to rent a shop vac from Home Depot per day, so I’m asking for $500. 🙏🏻 It’s an older car and I wiped out any extra money on repairs not too long ago. Also I can’t take the bus to work(I work 3rd shift and it’s not on the bus routes) and uber/lyft has been so draining financially. I don’t have anyone that can help me out and I’m truly at a loss, but if you could help even with a couple dollars I’d be so grateful! Thank you for taking the time to read this!