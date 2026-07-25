Help St John Bosco' s Boys Camp

Hey there! My name is Ciana Lewis, and I'm reaching out for help on behalf of my Mom, who helps organize and cook for the St John Bosco's Boys Camp.





For about 5 years, St John Bosco's Boys Camp (started by Fr. Gabriel Lavery and other faithful members of the CMRI laity and clergy) has taken place in Northern Ohio, with many activities and opportunities for boys and young men to grow in their Catholic faith, explore the outdoors, and connect with like minded peers.





As the number of camp attendees grew year after year, so did the expense of the camp shirts. This year, those who organize the camp are short of $400 needed for the camp shirts. With the camp starting up on July 26th, time is of the essence. If you can, please donate to help the campers afford their shirts. Please offer prayers for the campers, priests, and camp counselors and helpers. We thank you in advance for your generosity and God bless you all!