Help Sherry Care for Phillip Through Treatment

Sherry Tisdale has devoted 44 years to caring for her son Phillip, who was diagnosed with tuberous sclerosis at three months old. His severe disabilities require 24/7 supervision, and in recent years his fits of rage have become increasingly dangerous.





Phillip is worsening, and their only hope is electroconvulsive therapy, three times a week for three weeks. Sherry has already managed $4,000 in costs to secure guardianship so she could authorize his treatment.





Now they face a new challenge: the therapy center is in Houston. Sherry can either find housing near the center for the duration of treatment, or drive three hours each day from her cousin's place outside town. Either way, the costs add up fast, lodging, travel, meals, and the strain of those long days.





For 44 years, Sherry has given everything to Phillip. She's found joy with him too, they spend their days together with a camera and a side-by-side, capturing the beauty around them and sharing it freely. Now Phillip needs this treatment, and Sherry needs support to make it possible.





Your help would mean so much to them during this critical time.